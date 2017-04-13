Democracy in Crisis Episode 11: Tax Resisters

Feeling crushed by your own taxes, while wondered why the president won't release his? This week, co-host Baynard Woods talks with Democracy in Crisis' FOIA expert Mary Finn about her story on tax resisters. Co-host Marc Steiner is on a reporting trip in Alabama. And composer Ruby Fulton puts one of Trump's tweets to music.

Democracy in Crisis is a weekly podcast hosted by Baynard Woods and Marc Steiner, produced and engineered by Mark Gunnery for The Center for Emerging Media. Theme music by Ruby Fulton and the Rhymes with Orchestra.