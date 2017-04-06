Democracy in Crisis Episode 10: Talking with Lawrence Weschler

On this week’s episode, Lawrence Weschler—a long time New Yorker staff writer and the author of numerous books including the recent “Waves Passing in the Night”—talks with host Baynard Woods about the catastrophic implications of confirming Neil Gorsuch, the need for massive mobilization, and the nature of scientific inquiry. Co-host Marc Steiner is on a reporting trip in Alabama for the next two weeks. And composer Ruby Fulton puts one of Trump's tweets to music.

