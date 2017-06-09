Deadspin pokes a hole in the story about Baltimore's national chess champion

The story of a national chess champion from Baltimore was cause for celebration—with a front-page story in The Sun, with a ceremony hosted by Mayor Catherine Pugh at City Hall, and with a visit to the Orioles clubhouse where the seventh-grader took down Manny Machado, Jonathan Schoop, and first base coach Wayne Kirby.

The only problem is the boy is not a national chess champion.

As sports writer Dave McKenna reveals at Deadspin, the student at Roland Park Elementary/Middle—McKenna goes to great lengths not to name him, a courtesy we'll also extend, though it's no doubt easily found in Baltimore media—played at Supernationals and won a beginners-level event.

"None of the kids who played in the under-1000 could compete in the Championship section," Francisco Guadalupe, director of events for the United States Chess Federation, told McKenna. "It would not be competitive for them to play in that section."

"The kid didn't do anything wrong," Guadalupe said, "but he's not a national champion. To say that is incorrect."

But the story soon went viral, and it was too good not to share—even for some in the chess world, who made no effort to correct it.

Sun city editor Eileen Canzian doubled down when reached by McKenna.

"The heart of the story is that a little boy in a barbershop learned how to play and stay off the streets and is doing well," she said. “That’s the essence of the story. Are you saying that’s not right?”

As of this writing, the headline still boldly declares: "Tested in a barbershop, 7th-grader becomes Baltimore's first-ever national chess champion."

As always with McKenna's writing, the full account has way more detail and shoe-leather reporting. Read it here.