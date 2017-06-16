CP's J.M. Giordano, Adam Katzman named finalists for AAN Awards

City Paper photo editor J.M. Giordano and freelance film critic Adam Katzman were named finalists for the 2017 AAN Awards, the yearly prizes handed out by the Association of Alternative Newsmedia.

The AAN represents alt-weeklies like City Paper from all across the country, so we're pretty stoked for them!

Giordano is a finalist in the general photography category for papers with a circulation of 45,000 and over for his work that spans a Trump rally on the Eastern Shore to the memorial for victims of the Pulse shooting to a photo series on the way the sunlight hits Sandtown-Winchester early in the morning. Giordano was also a finalist last year.

"Looking at the other nominees, I'm honored to be in the company of such great photojournalists," said Giordano. "It's great to see the category take a more photojournalistic turn this year."

Katzman was cited for his reviews on "Son of Saul," "No Home Movie," and "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows," the last of which contains this wonderful sentence: "Yet the film dispatches with it rather quickly, opting for pat lessons about teamwork and staying true to yourself, which is fine, since this is a kid's movie, albeit one where two criminals high-five each other about their new dicks after being turned into wild beasts."

Told via text of the cash reward for the winner of the film criticism prize, Katzman responded, "*puts a down payment on a diamond fidget spinner*."

Winners will be announced July 29 at the AAN's convention in Washington, D.C.