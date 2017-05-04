Come celebrate summer with City Paper at the Sizzlin' Summer Party

Our Sizzlin' Summer issue hits stands on May 17, giving you ample time to consult our stories and event picks to plot our your summer trips and activities.

Be sure to mark down June 14, when City Paper will host its Sizzlin' Summer Party at Little Havana. Tickets cost $45, and from 5:30-8:30 p.m., attendees can enjoy open bar (!), as well as a buffet of appetizers. We'll soon be announcing the musical entertainment and the party itself with coincide with City Paper's annual Big Music Issue.

It's going to have all of the summer party essentials: plenty of booze, a great soundtrack, and air conditioning. Hope to see you there.