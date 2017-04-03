Celebrate Poly basketball's championship season and help them fundraise this weekend

A few weeks ago Poly brought the 3A state title to 1400 West Cold Spring Lane and City Paper took you through all of the highs and lows of Poly's first ever state championship season in a two-part photo series: "Theory and Practice: Poly's preseason in photos" which ran back in December and "Just Us: Poly's championship season in photos" which ran last month.

From yoga on the first days of school, to team-building exercises, to a few midseason losses, a tough loss in the city championship, through the last game at the Xfinity Center in College Park, CP gave you a glimpse into the family or #DaGuys as coach Dominic Harrison would say.

This weekend, the team is hosting a series of fundraising events to celebrate the season and raise money for that Poly can pay championship rings for this year's team.

“The program serves Baltimore youth year round in many facets of their life (yoga, nutrition, and academic support)," Coach Sam Brand said. "And we have placed over 20 kids in college in the last five years."

The weekend kicks off with a meet and greet Friday April 7 at 5pm at Poly (1400 W. Cold Spring Lane) followed by a happy hour from 7-10pm at Palmere's Bar & Grill (1018 Eastern Avenue). Then on Saturday April , the official state championship celebration will be held at Mix Lounge (10 S. Calvert Street) from 8pm-midnight. Tickets for Saturday's event can be purchased for $20 at the door or in advance through Eventbrite.