BPD knows results of internal investigation of six officers related to Freddie Gray's death but won't announce them

Baltimore City Police announced via a statement released on Friday that they now know the results of an outside investigation into the officers involved with Freddie Gray’s 2015 death—but we won't know anything about it.

“The BPD is currently reviewing the case. The results of this investigation are personnel records. With any information disseminated it must be in accordance of the law,” the statement in part read. “The Montgomery County Police Department handled the investigation and were charged with assigning labels of sustained, non-sustained, exonerated, or unfounded.”

The Baltimore’s Sun reporting yesterday uncovered police playing a game of not-it when it comes to questions from the media: “Sherry Llewellyn, a Howard County Police spokeswoman, referred all questions to Montgomery County Police. Capt. Paul Starks, a Montgomery County Police spokesman, referred all questions to Baltimore police.”

City Paper had last reached out to BPD spokesperson T.J. Smith about the status of the internal investigation into the officers involved in the Freddie Gray case on March 27. We received a response back fairly quickly that noted the investigation was at that point, “still open” and that “the agency handling hasn’t completed [the investigation].”

The charges against the six officers involved in Gray’s death were all dropped in July of 2016 after a series if not guilty or mistrials in the initial trials. It was an unceremonious ending to a chapter that began when Baltimore State’s Attorney Mosby announced that she was pursuing charges against the six officers—Lt. Brian Rice, Sgt. Alicia White, along with Officers Caesar Goodson Jr., Garrett Miller, Edward Nero, and William Porter-- in a fiery statement outside the War Memorial building. Mosby, who is facing a lawsuit brought by those officers, has maintained that she did the right thing in bringing charges against them.

Regardless of the personnel record reasoning for not releasing this info, the non-announcement is another example of BPD’s problems when it comes to public transparency. The city is in the beginning stages of working to meet some of the police oversight standards assigned through a consent decree with the federal government. As CP reported, the process is off to a somewhat rocky start, with mayor Catherine Pugh dragging her feet in approving recommendations to the Civilian Review Board.