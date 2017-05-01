BPD arrests four May Day protesters, including C.D. Witherspoon

Baltimore police officers arrested four May Day protesters, including noted activist Rev. Cortly "C.D." Witherspoon, after a group unfurled a yellow sign on Gay Street, outside the United States Customs House downtown, and sat down in the street.

The sign's message:

"Our Demands:

1. City Jobs Program

2. $15 An Hour Now

3. Abolish ICE & Permanent Residency for Immigrants

4. End Police Terror

SHUT IT DOWN"

The rally, which included about 60 protesters, was organized by the Women's Fightback Network Maryland/D.C., Peoples Power Assembly, and Workers World Party-Baltimore and was part of a larger wave of pro-labor, anti-Trump protests around the world, started in McKeldin Square around 3 p.m. and moved through the downtown area.

Stopping at Baltimore's Customs House was tied to one of the central points of the "Baltimore May Day Global Strike" to "defend immigrants and Muslims." Protesters initially stood in the street around the sign on Gay Street, blocking traffic, and police warned that anyone who didn't want to be arrested should move to the sidewalk. Most did, but several people, including Witherspoon, continued to sit on the pavement with the sign and were arrested. When the arrestees were placed in the police van, they were recorded by another police officer.

Nicole Monroe, a spokeswoman for the BPD, said four adult males were taken into custody for obstructing the roadway.

"Police gave multiple warnings and all but four protesters complied," she wrote in an email. "According to officers on the scene, the four protesters expressed that they wanted to be arrested."

It was not immediately clear if they would face charges or be issued citations.

The protest wrapped up near City Hall with food and music, as is often the case with PPA-related protests and events.

Additional reporting by Brandon Soderberg