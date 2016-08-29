Baltimore Blast to return to MASL, ending bid for new league

The city's arena soccer team, the Baltimore Blast, will return to the Major Arena Soccer League, ending a bid to create a separate league with a different structure.

As City Paper detailed in a cover story earlier this year on the team in the midst of its most recent championship run, owner Edwin F. Hale Sr. announced his intentions to pull out of the MASL to start a new arena soccer venture with a more centralized league office and sustainable business plan.

"That's just a fundamental business thing that I thought, and my attorneys think, has been wrong," Hale told City Paper in the winter. "That's a large part of the reason for me doing this."

In February, not long after the Blast sealed the eighth championship in team history, a web presence surfaced for the Indoor Pro League, the league started by Hale. In May, Hale announced the IPL had recruited the Harrisburg Heat and St. Louis Ambush to defect along with the Blast, as well as the start of a new expansion team, the Florida Tropics.

After that, updates were scarce, leading some fans to plead for news about the league on the Blast's Facebook page. Several inquiries regarding the IPL that City Paper sent during the summer were not answered.

Meanwhile, the MASL started implementing some of the changes Hale had called for, including naming a commissioner, Joshua Schaub, who worked as a scout for Major League Baseball's Milwaukee Brewers and has experience in sports law, owning minor league baseball teams, and running a summer hockey league, and receiving tax-exempt status as a 501(c)(6).

This afternoon, it was announced that all IPL teams would be rejoining the MASL.

In a phone interview after the announcement, Schaub detailed plans for a two-tier league system—with the lower league serving as something of a minor league for the top tier—beginning in the 2017-2018 season, an expansion that would get the indoor game in more cities.

He also pointed to a more centralized, collaborative marketing plan, like those used in the major sports leagues and various minor leagues.

Those changes helped start the conversation about bringing the IPL teams back into the fold.

"I think that was really the catalyst for it, putting the commissioner in place, making those changes, and then actually sitting at the table and talking about it," Schaub said.

The return of the East Coast teams in particular makes the MASL "a true international league," Schaub said. And all of the sides involved realized a single league would better serve the growth of the game, especially given arena soccer's history of fragmentation and league changes.

"They really wanted one cohesive plan for how the league moves forward," said Schaub. "I think the IPL was just another iteration of: How do we make this thing more cohesive?"

According to a press release, "A final division alignment and schedule is being finalized and will be announced shortly after Labor Day Weekend."

The 2016-2017 season will begin in October and stretch into March.

Hale and team president Kevin Healey did not immediately respond to a request for comment.