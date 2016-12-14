At OSI Solutions Summit, activists and citizens offer agenda for Pugh

A full day of speeches, poetry, and voting via text message brought several hundred people together at the War Memorial building to decide 16 issues to urge Mayor Catherine Pugh to tackle first.

The Solutions Summit, which follows similar summits in New York in 2013 and Wahington D.C. in 2014, was hosted by the Open Society Institute with sponsorship from PNC Bank and a brace of other corporate players. It was the culmination of over a year of meetings to hash out policy recommendations on the issues of employment, drug abuse and recovery, and criminal and juvenile justice.

Diana Morris, OSI-Baltimore's director, said the summit should "make Baltimore a shining example of democracy in action."

Prompted in part by the protests surrounding the death of Freddie Gray in 2015, the OSI's smaller, earlier meetings coalesced around a desire to find "real solutons in a rigorous, thoughtful process," Morris said.

Pugh appeared at the kickoff session before leaving on other business. She later handed President-elect Donald Trump a letter outlining what the city wants and needs from the federal government.

The new mayor spoke in sweeping ideals and specific examples, mentioning a park near the Gilmor Homes, where Freddie Gray lived, that looks unkempt and dirty. The maintenance there is supposedly linked to a $350,000 contract with a penal institution, Pugh said: "That could be 35 jobs in the community."

She called on "angel funds, investor funds" to invest in Baltimore entrepreneurs to grow their businesses and said the city needs "someone who will pull the trigger on things that are not working. Someone who will say, just because we've always done it this way, doesn't mean we have to do it that way."

She called for residents and business leaders to meet her half way: pull up your pants, don't litter or set trash out three days before scheduled pickup. Don't squander resources without a plan for the future. "People want to feed the homeless, and we want the homeless to be fed," she said. "But that's not the only thing they need."

Homelessness and housing were not on the summit's agenda.

Sherrilyn Ifill's keynote speech seemed to make the most impact, as later speakers referred to it several times. Ifill, President and Director-Counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, accentuated the positive. In 20 years' residence on the west side, she said, community involvement and public life left her with "almost entirely positive" memories. "I am over the constant lamentation of problems in Baltimore," she said.

But segregation, dating to the 1930s (when it was federal mortgage policy) and before, infuses every problem in this city. Ifill asked the crowd to imagine what Freddie Gray's life would be like had he survived. Even if Gray somehow got a job at Hopkins, how could he get there on the city's broken public transportation system, she asked.

She urged the assembly to work hard to make sure the Baltimore Police Department signs a binding consent decree with the Justice Department before Trump's inauguration. "That decree has to be with a federal judge before January 19," she said.

A panel discussion on addiction, treatment, and recovery followed, the assembled delegates asked to winnow a list of 11 policy proposals to just five. Near the back of the room, skepticism.

There isn't anything about youth dealing with addiction, said Alexandria Adams, who leads Elev8 Baltimore, a community schools and youth initiative in East Baltimore.

She was talking to Roxy Umphery, a grant writer, about capacity. Most of Adams' 50 or so people weren't ready to work with youth when they came, she said, and by the time they get the skill, they're ready to move up in the organization for better pay and benefits. This pattern is not unique; the whole structure of our working society is like this, she said: We don't pay for that crucial skillset, so we don't have it deployed enough to do that much good. "The programs aren't what people respond to," Adams said. "It's the people."

"I don't want to be cynical," Umphery said, "but the city can't do a lot of these things on its own." She added that the summit is "a good start."

Umphery, a 2014 OSI fellow, also had misgivings about the summit's voting system, which involves texting with one's phone. She thought the batteries wouldn't make it. "They should have had power outlets," she said. Then: "My provider alerted me that there may be charges."

Tara, one of the volunteers, happened by and assured Umphery that she won't be charged. "Not unless you've got a minute-by-minute plan," she said.

City Paper heard of no issues with phone batteries during the seven-hour event.

The text-based votes were flashed on screens around the room in real time. Some of the policy proposals are very detailed, others not. The crowd favored items 1, 2, 4, 5, 7 and 11, with those last two in a dead heat. The first item is one of the detailed ones: The OSI summit will ask Pugh to conduct a "landscape scan" of all drug treatment providers in Baltimore, including eligibility requirements, insurance types accepted, levels of care (drug treatment comes in several "levels," from outpatient to intensive inpatient, depending on the severity of the addiction and other factors), services available and numbers of people served. The summit wants this scan to examine gaps in service by levels of care and geography, and be widely published in print and online, and updated continuously to reflect what treatment slots are available.

Item 2 calls for the creation of "a funding model that uses discretionary funds to support case management and peer recovery specialist services in order to provide wraparound" care and coordination of various treatment and recovery services.

Item 4 is a "public awareness campaign aimed at normalizing substance use disorders" so as to reduce the stigma associated with them.