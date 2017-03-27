A.G. Sessions warns Maryland on sanctuary status

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced today he will withhold federal funds from cities and states that do not certify that they are not "sanctuary" jurisdictions. At stake is more than $4 billion in federal aid to law enforcement.

"Countless Americans would be alive today," Sessions told reporters in a surprise appearance in the White House briefing room, "if these policies of sanctuary cities were ended."

Sessions addressed Maryland directly, saying a legislative effort to make a sanctuary state "would be such a mistake."

Gov. Larry Hogan called that state bill "absurd" and threatened a veto last Monday, March 20. But just a day later, mayors in seven cities in four states held a telephone press conference to declare their own legal defiance of federal immigration officials.

The press conference was part of a "day of action" by the U.S. Conference of Mayors to call for comprehensive immigration reform. The conference also decried ICE's first-ever "Weekly Declined Detainer Outcome Report," published on March 20. It is a listing of incidents in which criminal aliens were released by local jurisdictions despite ICE's request they be held.

The report says ICE issued 3,083 detainers between Jan. 28 and Feb. 3. This figure will increase, the report says, because "ICE offices have been instructed to resume issuing detainers on all removable aliens in a [law enforcement agency's] custody regardless of prior non-cooperation."

A chart listed 206 detainers as "declined," including a single Baltimore case in which a person wanted by ICE was released from a county jail despite the detainer. The detainer was issued last October, and declined on Feb. 1. The person released was Mexican, charged with drug trafficking.

So Sessions' announcement is just the latest volley in a burgeoning national battle over immigration policy, with Baltimore City—and mayors across the country—taking stands on behalf of undocumented immigrants, while partisans on the other side disseminate horror stories about immigrant crimes.

Stripped of the overheated rhetoric, the debate centers on how energetically existing immigration law should be enforced. This has changed several times throughout history.

Until the late 1990s, deportations were rare, with only about 2.1 million people expelled from the U.S. over the 105 years between 1892 and 1997. President George W. Bush's administration ramped it up significantly, and under President Barack Obama, ICE and other agencies removed 2.5 million undocumented immigrants. But late in his final term, President Obama carved-out practical exceptions for people brought across the border as infants, and made capturing non-criminal aliens a low priority.

President Donald Trump's Executive Order 13768, issued on Jan. 25, effectively reverses a 2013 policy called the Priority Enforcement Program (PEP), wherein state and local jailers would notify ICE when someone was booked, and ICE would determine whether the person was a priority for removal, based on his or her prior criminal record or warrants.

"Under PEP, ICE would seek the transfer of a removable individual when that individual had been convicted of a specified offense, had intentionally participated in an organized criminal gang to further the illegal activity of the gang, or posed a danger to national security," according to a Fiscal and Policy note accompanying the bill Hogan has threatened to veto, which is called the "Trust Act."

Trump's new rule essentially restores a 2008 law under which jailers run every arrestee's fingerprints through the immigration database, which automatically notifies ICE if the person is deportable.

Called the "Secure Communities Initiative," that policy's key legal wrinkle is this: participation is voluntary.

Maryland's Trust Act would tell state law enforcement that they are not participating. But it does not mean that state law enforcement will refuse any contact with ICE. It just requires the feds to bring a subpoena or a warrant.

Last Monday, on the day that report appeared, and while the state legislature pondered the Trust Act, the Baltimore City Council passed a resolution requesting ICE not come after non-criminal undocumented immigrants. There was a press conference before the council meeting highlighting the plight of Baltimore's undocumented immigrants.

Matt Hornbeck, the principal of Hampstead Hill Academy, did not want to use his student's name, for fear of further trouble. So he called the 9th-grader "Jose" to tell his story to a crowd of activists and journalists at City Hall.

"Jose's father dropped him off at school," Hornbeck said, adding that the father—who he also did not name—has a job, a driver's license, a decent car, and no criminal record. ICE agents followed Jose's father home and arrested him, Hornbeck said. They took him to a jail in Frederick.

Jose, a good student, stopped coming to school, Hornbeck said. His stepmother is five-months pregnant. There are two other children in the house. They are scared.

It was but one example, according to Hornbeck and other activists, of ICE agents terrorizing Baltimore residents since President Trump took office.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis has consistently said that city police do not check immigration status. At the March 20 press conference at City Hall, he reiterated that. "We do not work with ICE," he said. "We do not keep a database of country-of-origin. We will not work with federal law enforcement agencies for the sole purpose of immigration enforcement. Because public safety depends on mutual trust."

City Councilman Zeke Cohen (1st District) announced that CASA de Maryland, an immigrant rights activist group, is working to create a "sanctuary district" in East Baltimore.