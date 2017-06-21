We Chase You Out the Dancehall: Anti-racist ska legends The Specials play Baltimore

Last April, a photo made the rounds of a punkish-looking woman named Saffiyah Khan as she smiled at a member of the far-right, very-white English Defense League at one of its rallies in the city of Birmingham, U.K. The photo was taken moments after Khan decided to intervene in a circle of howling men that had formed around Saira Zafar, a fellow Brummie, as locals are known, who wears the hijab.

Amusement, pity, and easy superiority are a few of the expressions Khan appeared to beam down at that angry little man. Her image went viral at the same moment Pepsi spectacularly failed its own challenge to appropriate an image of resistance, this one of Ieshia Evans as she stood in the middle of a street in Baton Rouge with riot police poised to arrest her. Like Evans' picture, the one of Khan is sure to be treasured for a long time as a document of the public courage demonstrated by women of color during a high tide of white supremacy in the English-speaking world.

In another photo, taken moments later, Khan is still smiling as she's being led away from the confrontation by police officers. Enough of her T-shirt is visible to reveal a stripe of black-and-white checkerboard, like the stripe that rings one of the constables' hats, and the name of a band from the nearby city of Coventry: The Specials. Thirty-five years have passed since The Specials made their best-known recordings, and yet there they were across the Internet, on the body that Saffiyah Khan risked.

It would be dumb to make too much of this. Maybe the rest of Khan's T-shirts were in the laundry that day. Even if they weren't, the Specials made a certain amount of sense as an emblem on a suit of armor—a Sublime hoodie wouldn't have been the same.

Yet, the Specials were—are; they've regrouped through the years for shows like the one at Soundstage on June 22nd —just a band. Over the last several decades, though, they've come to represent something much larger: the promise of multiracial youth culture, and even a vision of Britain itself as it might be, where people of different races are as equitably integrated as squares on a chessboard. Today, this may sound no different from the sentiment of Stevie Wonder and Paul McCartney's infamously vapid 'Ebony and Ivory,' a song released one year after the original Specials broke-up in 1981. But the Specials never had the luxury of talking down to the masses from ebony and ivory towers of pop stardom. They took their music to the same streets prowled by the National Front, the neo-fascist movement eager to buzz as many working-class white heads as it could lay its hands on at the end of the 1970s.

These were years of routine attacks like the one recounted by the Specials' Jamaican-born Lynval Golding, jumped by a skinhead after a London gig, on the great B-side 'Why?' Golding addresses his assailant: "You're too scared to make a speech during the light/ Without a thousand police protecting your rights/ To threaten and abuse, incite or fight/ But who will protect me from you in the night?"

Jamaican ska music had been popular in the U.K. among working-class white and black youth alike at the end of the '60s. As Don Letts' recent BBC documentary, "The Story of Skinhead," recalls vividly, the original skinhead movement was multiracial and infatuated with black music, not white nationalism. By the time punk detonated in 1976-77, ska's popularity had faded in the parade of intervening movements and accompanying tribal subcultures, from roots reggae and its Natty Dreads to the early metalheads and dub's mad scientist DJs carting homemade sound systems from to club to club.

The Specials handled the speed and cynicism of punk like defibrillator paddles, reviving ska into something backward- and forward-looking at the same time, danceable and packed with commentary drawn from lived experience. "For black kids, the punk attitude was something that infected us and we understood where that anger was coming from," the Specials' vocalist Neville Staple later wrote in his memoir. "After all, if white kids' lives were shit, ours were doubly shit."

In the Jamaica of Staple's youth, ska had been "like a musical newspaper," he remembered, different in tone from the prophesies and spiritual themes of roots reggae (hear the difference in the Wailers' 1964 debut single 'Simmer Down' and a song like Bob Marley's 1977 'Exodus,' for example). The Specials continued ska's journalistic tradition, reporting on the dreariness of everyday life as seen not from Kingston or even hip, cosmopolitan London, but Coventry—a city in the middle of England that had been bombed to shit by the Luftwaffe and grew a large population of Caribbean immigrants and their families in the decades after the war. From the social mixing of Coventry's youth centers and dancehalls, the original Specials emerged as a team of two black men and five white, a rare combination for a group in those days that's hardly less so now.

They sang about going out on Friday night and coming home on Saturday morning. Spending all your money at the club when "there's no work to do." Realizing your city is a "ghost town" with no scene, where "all the clubs have been closed down" because there's "too much fighting on the dance floor." The first two tracks of their Elvis Costello-produced debut album saw them step in one move from a clean-edged, breezy cover of Dandy Livingstone's 'A Message to You Rudy' to the blistering 'Do the Dog,' a fatwa handed down to all the rival tribes at once: "All you punks and all you teds/ National Front and Natty Dreads/ Mods rockers hippies and skinheads/ Keep on fighting 'til you're dead."

Put in more familiar terms, it was The Specials versus y'all whores.

Their youth-targeted appeals for racial compassion, like 'It's Up to You' and 'Doesn't Make It Alright,' just broadcasted to everyone else what the Specials knew from their own experience: that black and white kids could find common ground in music, and then work from there. This asked a lot more of black British kids, of course, as pleas for

"unity" always demand serious follow-up questions. The majority of the Specials' fans were white, and they knew it.