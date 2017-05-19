Watch "E.T." this weekend with musical accompaniment from the BSO

May 18-21

The last several decades would be strange without the “Imperial March” stamped into our minds as Darth Vader stands on the bridge of his Super Star destroyer in “The Empire Strikes Back.” “Schindler's List” shared the horrors of the holocaust with the melancholy, violin-dominated theme to help tell the story. These compositions and the music of many other monumental movies originate from the genius of Academy and Grammy award-winner John Williams, who has been scoring our greatest films for nearly 60 years. Our own Baltimore Symphony Orchestra is screening Steven Spielberg's “E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial” and performing Williams’ iconic score live, 35 years after the film’s original release. See the BSO play ‘The Beginning of friendship,’ ‘Escape/Chase/Goodbye,’ and ‘The Magic of Halloween,’ which is performed when E.T. sees a child wearing a Yoda costume, and we can hear part of the “Star Wars” guru’s theme included in the song. May 19 and 20, 8 p.m.; May 21, 3 p.m.; Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, 1212 Cathedral St., (410) 783-8000, bsomusic.org, $33-$99 (kids 12 and under get half off).