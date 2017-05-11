Topless pretty boy with nice abs Trey Songz at Rams Head Live! tonight

With songs like ‘Bottoms Up’ and ‘Neighbors Know My Name,’ (“Sometimes she call me Trey/ sometimes she say Tremaine/ when it’s all said and done/ bet the neighbors know my name”) Trey Songz’s schtick is a bump and grind-y mix of R. Kelly (minus horrific sex abuse allegations), Jodeci (well, if there was just one of them), and the cheesy male strippers you get dragged to see as part of somebody’s bachelorette party. That’s not a bad thing—sometimes one wants to be sung to by a topless pretty boy with nice abs. He brings all this to Baltimore this week as part of Tremaine: The Tour, which kicked off May 3 and will also visit Philadelphia, Boston, and Detroit. The fact that he’ll be performing at the Inner Harbor, bachelorette party central, is kind of perfect. Grab some friends, some of those straws with little plastic penises attached, and make a night of it.

8-11:30 p.m., Rams Head Live, 20 Market Place, (410) 244-1131, ramsheadlive.com, $55.