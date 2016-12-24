Top Ten Baltimore Books of 2016

1. D. Watkins, “The Cook Up: A Crack Rock Memoir” (Grand Central Publishing)

Watkins didn’t break through to a national audience because of dumb luck. He’s become Baltimore’s new favorite literary export because he’s revising the story that has been told about our city from the perspective of someone who actually lived it, and who has the writing chops to tell it. Watkins’ second book, “The Cook Up,” is his shift from essay to memoir, and it shows how Watkins (disclosure: a CP contributor) grinded through being raised by an older brother in East Baltimore and stepping away from a thriving drug business to become a no-holds-barred thought leader on race in America. (Anthony Moll)

2. Tariq Touré, “Black Seeds” (self-published)

Tariq Touré reaped the harvest of his life’s experiences this year with the release of his first book of poetry, “Black Seeds.” The self-published book “born out of the dark vestiges and radiant light that is the American ghetto,” as he states in the introduction, became a favorite at Red Emma’s, and an Amazon top 100 in African-American Poetry. Beyond the statistics, “Black Seeds” was added to the English curriculum at Baltimore City College High School and at Touré’s alma mater, Edmondson-Westside High School. Featuring tough, ruminative political poems and accompanied by photos from Kyle Pompey and Shannon Wallace, “Black Seeds” doles out terse insight: “they tell us/ to pull up our pants/ and it’ll be ok./ i can’t help/ but Notice. the Black Men lynched/ in 3 piece suits/ from back in the day—” (‘Respectable Genocide’). Inspiration for Touré (disclosure: a CP contributor) comes as the world turns, as he and his wife welcomed a second child into the world this year. “My second daughter’s birth has transformed my need to to write about joy. I need to leave them a legacy of joy and affirmation in my literature,” he told City Paper when we asked about a potential follow-up to “Black Seeds.” (Reginald Thomas II)

3. Shannon Wallace, “What Does It Mean To Be Black?” (self-published)

The images in Shannon Wallace’s book of photographs, “What Does it Mean to be Black?” are stark black and whites, but they still seem soft, vulnerable, joyful, loving. It’s a revolutionary thing in a world where it’s not always easy to find images of black people that were obviously shot by someone who loves them. In the book, various Baltimoreans answer the question: What does it mean to be black? “Being black means to be powerful, effortlessly,” says one subject. “You will enter a room and someone will feel some-kind-of-way just because you are black. They may feel good, they may be excited, or they may feel hate, but you’ve made someone feel a type of way just being who you are. That’s true power,” says another. (Lisa Snowden-McCray)

4. Terence Hannum, “Beneath the Remains” (Anathemata Editions)

Locrian member, professor, and critic Terence Hannum’s debut novella initially feels like a noir-tinted, coming-of-age novel in which a pair of teenage brothers are uprooted to Florida with their mom and stepfather. When the older brother goes missing and the younger feels like he’s the only one looking for him, Hannum reveals a gift for ambient menace on par with early Dennis Cooper or Rudolph Wurlitzer’s “Flats” and “Quake.” In economically precise prose, Hannum (disclosure: a CP contributor) peels back the veneer of Florida’s seemingly innocuous strip malls, quasi-suburban developments, and evangelical churches to reveal the human avarice and apathy lurking underneath. The lone escape in this bleak reality is the rich emotional world contained in metal music, where sound becomes a salve to the anomie of everyday existence. (Bret McCabe)

5. Justin Sanders, “for all the other ghosts” (self-published)

Consider the cover of this debut collection of short fiction from the locally grown writer Justin Sanders as its content warning. The violence it depicts—a lynching scene from which the victims’ bodies have been deleted—sets the mood for the entire collection. Many of these modern ghost stories are set here in Baltimore and the surrounding area, and most of them are as ruthless as they are honest. These are new mythologies, reminding readers that humanity has been, and continues to be, the most frightening part of any story. (AM)

6. Suzie Doogan, “CLEAN 5UM” (self-published)

Just like going to a poetry reading, or watching a performance on YouTube, or hearing a recording can bring the work to life in a new way, making us aware of the poet’s gestures and pauses and vocal intonations, we found something exciting and new in Suzie Doogan’s interactive poetry zine. Housed in a clunky, plaster, bar-of-soap-shaped object, with a long cord to plug into your USB drive, “CLEAN 5UM” opens an interactive javascript experience of her poetry/drum taps/songs. The interface, designed by Ryan Hammond, is simple but not exactly sleek; is it too early to get nostalgic about circa-1999 web design? Our cursors hovered over cut-out teddy bears and puppy-dog tarot cards as we clicked around and heard Doogan’s voice tell tales about grief, love, clickbait, and more. (Rebekah Kirkman)

7. Wide Angle Youth Media, “#ThisIsBaltimore: Wide Angle Youth Media” (self-published)

Started during the Baltimore Uprising as a project to document “positive images of Baltimore youth,” this book is the product of a lot of young talent in our city. The school-age photographers of Wide Angle Youth Media should never have felt the need to undertake a mission of that kind, of course, but what they’ve given the rest of us is more than we deserve. There’s a lot more beauty and truth in these portraits of young people, accompanied by their own words, than in a dozen coffee table books of the Baltimore skyline. A digital version of the book is available for free on WAYM’s website, but make room on the shelf between “The Arabbers of Baltimore” and “Neighborhood: A State of Mind” for another essential and buy a hard copy to support this organization. And if you don’t like Baltimore after reading this book, delete your account. (Andrew Holter)

8. Anna K. Crooks “Walking Thru Mist” (Bookish)