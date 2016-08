Following the passing of comedic actor Gene Wilder, The Senator will screen "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory" during the holiday weekend. The eccentric confectioner is perhaps Wilder's best-known role and one beloved to this day.

The screenings are Sept. 2 at 8 p.m. and Sept. 3 and 4 at 1, 4, and 8 p.m.

We have a feeling it's going to get a bit misty in there when Wonka sings 'Pure Imagination.'