The Publications and Multiples Fair (PMF) is this weekend and just announced, Kahlon's Brown Paper Zine and Small Press Fair later on in April

This weekend is the eighth annual Publications and Multiples Fair brought to you by Open Space. PMF VIII takes place on April 1 and April 2 from noon to 6 p.m. on both days at the Baltimore Design School and it's free (Facebook event here). CP has sung its praises throughout the years so I assume you know the deal, but if you don't: 100-plus artists selling everything from zines, prints, comics, and posters to cassettes and T-shirts and even ceramics and jewelry. It is an unwieldy and overwhelming—in a good way—exhibition of the city's arts scene.

Along with the many people selling their stuff inside and the sure-to-be compelling panels and poetry readings, there is a series of musical performances in the Baltimore Design School courtyard. Acts include Tiffany Seal and Rod Hamilton, Shinji, M.C. Schmidt, and Small Axe (Facebook event here). And there is also a PMF afterparty on Saturday night at E.M.P. Collective that includes a video series titled "Trash Vision" curated by Ellen Nielsen and musical performances by Bobbi Rush, This Saxophone Kills Fascists, and Sunatirene. The show is on a sliding scale of $5-$10 to get in.

And on April 29-30, as mentioned in our story about Abdu Ali from the Self Care issue, another zine, prints, etc. gathering thanks to 3 Dot Zine and Kahlon, which are co-presenting the third installment of Kahlon's Cut Up Series as the Brown Paper Zine and Small Press Fair, created, according to the statement provided by 3 Dot Zine's Devin Morris and Kahlon's Abdu Ali, "to provide a space where the creative efforts of Black and PoC artists working in print mediums could be exposed and proliferated." Among the participants: BALTI GURLS, Hysteria 'Zine, Jermaine Bell, Little Foes, 0ZONE, Theresa Chromati, Tortillagurl, True Laurels, and Yellow Jackets Collective. The fair takes place at the Eubie Blake Cultural Center on April 29 and April 30 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. both days and is free to attend.