The Parkway announces its Pride Week screenings and free world cinema favorites in July

Every Thursday evening in July, you can head over to the Parkway and see a world cinema touchstone for free. The series kicks off on July 6 with Julie Dash's "Daughters of the Dust," a meditative Gullah community masterpiece from the early '90s turned into a big deal once again thanks to its large influence on Beyoncé's 'Lemonade.'

There is also, on July 13, Ousmane Sembene's "Black Girl," a Senegalese tragedy about a woman who goes from Dakar to Antibes, France to work for a wealthy white couple and, for what it's worth, one of my favorite movies of all-time (a domestic, radical cinematic cousin to "Battle Of Algiers" and additional indictment of French colonialism); trippy animated freak-out "Fantastic Planet" on July 20; and on July 27, Sergei Parajanov's 1969 classic "The Color Of Pomegranates," a stylish and avant-garde mythobiography of  Armenian poet, Sayat Nova.

The screenings begin at 7:30 p.m. each Thursday and they are free, which is really cool because free shit is cool always, but it also really begins to assert the ideals behind the Parkway: "film for everyone." You should also read "A Town of Abandoned Movie Theatres," a piece by Parkway programming director Eric Hatch over at the Toronto Film Festival's website.

Oh, and the Parkway has a series of screenings related to Baltimore Pride Week. It includes three LGBTQ movies screening all week: "Kiki," a documentary about vogue-ing youths in New York; "The Ornithologist," which Film Comment said "offer[s] no shortage of what-the-fuck tableaux, with an emphasis on bodies and the sweet havoc they wreak"; and past Maryland Film Festival LGBTQ short films: "1985" (director: Yen Tan); "Call Your Father" (director: Jordan Firstman); the made-in-Baltimore "Charlotte" (director: Angel Kristi Williams); "Gayby" (director: Jonathan Lisecki); "I Was a Teenage Girl" (director: Augustine Frizzell); and "Nidal" (director: Tarek Turkey).

There is also a series of revival screenings, including a sensitive send-up of young sexuality and the church "Henry Gamble's Birthday Party"; 2014 documentary about John Waters star Divine "I Am Divine"; "Tangerine," the 2015 black comedy about sex workers and easily the most energetic and exciting movie to come around in years (read my 2015 review here); and '90s queer cinema classics "Tongues Untied," a whirlwind of documentary and fiction about black queerness; and "The Watermelon Woman," a revolutionary black lesbian comedy that you maybe caught last year when Baltigurls screened it.

