The Charles' fall revival lineup includes 'The Battle Of Algiers,' 'Some Like It Hot,' and sweaty German sci-fi hot mess 'Kamikaze 89,' more

In our Best Of Baltimore issue from last week, City Paper praised the repertory cinema happening at the Charles and the Senator (see: our "Best Development" award) and now, the Charles just announced its revivals lineup for the fall season, totally proving why they got that award: "Sudden Fear," "Danny Says," "Don't Blink," "The Fallen Idol," "Hieronymus Bosch: Touched By The Devil," "Belladonna Of Sadness," "Henry Portrait Of A Serial Killer," "One-Eyed Jacks," "Kamikaze 89," "La Notte," "The Battle Of Algiers," "Barry Lyndon," "Some Like It Hot," "The Lusty Men," and "Re-Animator."

You can see the flier with dates and times of each screening here.

The lineup jumps from world cinema staples to some movie nerd deep cuts along with a few Hollywood classics. It continues the Charles' decision to include at least one art documentary each season ("Hieronymus Bosch: Touched By The Devil") and a few movies that are on the curve of cultish cool (the brutal "Henry Portrait Of A Serial Killer"; the wonky, scary "Re-Animator"). It also features a few of my favorites: "Kamikaze 89," an absolutely fucking nutty German sci-fi movie starring a sweaty, soon-dead Rainer Werner Fassbinder in a leopard-print suit and a muscle relaxer-y score by Edgar Froese—imagine a hypnagogic "Mad Max" meets some shitty sci-fi Atari Game meets David Lynch's "Dune"; the brilliant and still relevant "Battle Of Algiers" about the Algerian struggle for freedom against France (also check out Sohail Daulatazi's new book, "Fifty Years Of 'Battle Of Algiers': Past As Prologue"); and "Barry Lyndon," the saddest, funniest, and best Kubrick movie if you ask me.