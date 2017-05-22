Stoop Storytelling and Everyman Theatre offer tales from backstage tonight

May 22

I’m always curious about all the behind-the-scenes stuff that goes into putting on a play—the messy parts that include humans working together without wanting to kill each other, memorizing lots of lines, tackling a giant task, and somehow pulling it off (or not). The people from Stoop Storytelling and Everyman Theatre have teamed up to give us a glimpse into the bonkers world that exists behind the curtains, and what happens when things don’t go as planned, in conjunction with Everyman’s latest production about just that, titled “Noises Off” (May 17-June 18). Listen to actors from Everyman, Baltimore Improv Group, Single Carrot Theatre, Baltimore School for the Arts, and more talk about all the things that can and do go wrong during live performances. Before the show, enjoy drinks and live music from local funk band The Slanted Sound. 6-9:30 p.m., Everyman Theatre, 315 W. Fayette St., (410) 752-2208, everymantheatre.org, $20. (Lisa Snowden-McCray)