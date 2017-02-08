Steve Earle to play "City of Immigrants: A Night of Support" show at Beth Am Synagogue

Folk singer Steve Earle, who also played drug counselor Walon on "The Wire," will play a show at Beth Am Synagogue on Feb. 13 in support of immigrants, David Simon announced on his blog.

Called "City of Immigrants: A Night of Support," the concert asks attendees to donate to "groups assisting visa holders and refugees," including ACLU of Maryland, National Immigration Law Center, Tahirih Justice Center, and International Rescue Committee.

Tickets are free with a donation to one of these groups, and donations up to $100,000 will be matched by Simon's production company, Blown Deadline Productions.

Simon, screenwriter Beau Willimon, activist and school administrator DeRay Mckesson, author Taylor Branch, and others will give remarks "urging religious and racial inclusivity," Simon's post says.

On Twitter, Simon noted, "I always wanted to get Steve Earle, the finest redneck mensch on the planet, inside a working synagogue."

Now he and many others will get to see it.