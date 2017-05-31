Slasher classic "Friday the 13th" screens at the Senator tonight

Slasher films—defined by that that ominous “ch-ch-ch” sound that means trouble’s afoot, a bunch of hot, white teens being hot and dumb, and a pretty much anonymous and unstoppable killer—have been referenced and replicated so often that the horror movie subgenre can lose some if its bite. Or in the case of 1980's "Friday The 13th," directed by Sean S. Cunningham, the slasher tropes are so etched in viewers' brains that they'll misremember this movie, which does not feature hockey mask wearing Jason like all the other installments of the series, but another killer—I'll hold off on the mild spoiler of who it is—out to get a group of teens working at a summer camp, where something horrifying happened there years ago and must be avenged. The film isn’t just scary; it’s also kind of funny and turns the idea of motherly love on its head. 9:30 p.m., The Senator, 5904 York Road, (410) 323-4424, thesenatortheatre.com, $10.