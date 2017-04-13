Sisqo employs 'Thong Song' as pro-LeBron-for-MVP tune

With the NBA regular season now over and the months-long postseason about to kick off this weekend, the conversation about league MVP is underway during this brief window of downtime.

One of Baltimore's favorite sons, Sisqo, appeared on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd" to turn his infamous ode to skimpy underwear into the "LeBron Song," which, as you might have guessed, suggests the MVP award should once again go to King James.

Sisqo makes sure to inform the host that "these lyrics crazy/ Just want you to know that," so that should tell you everything you need to know. But Sisqo still belts out the words like a pro. Give a listen to some of the real knee-slapping lines below.

As for the Oklahoma City Thunder's Russell Westbrook, who recently broke Oscar Robertson's record for triple-doubles in a season, Cowherd's lyrics say "He missed a million shots/ Some nights he can't hit the parking lot."

Well, LeBron himself thought it was pretty cool Westbrook broke the record.