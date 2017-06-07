Sheila E., Gogol Bordello, and Robert Randolph and the Family Band headline this year's Artscape

R&B artist, Prince collaborator, and legendary drummer Sheila E., gypsy punk band Gogol Bordello, and soul group Robert Randolph and the Family Band will headline the main stage at this year's Artscape, taking place July 21-23.

As City Paper reported yesterday, Gogol Bordello let the cat out of the bag about their appearance. But Mayor Catherine Pugh was able to reveal the other two headliners with an element of surprise during a press conference at the Parkway Theatre.

Very appropriately, the mayor, after revealing Sheila E. as a headliner, acknowledged that today is Prince's birthday and sang a few bars of 'Purple Rain,' the title track off the monumental album they collaborated on together.

Just today Sheila E. released a cover of Prince's 'America,' off the LP "Around the World in a Day," to promote a forthcoming album of cover songs, "ICONIC."

As in years past, many of the attractions set up along the sprawling festival will play on the designated theme, which this year is summer camp. There will be things like a trading post, a sculpture representative of a huge campfire, a Charles Street Trail, and a space camp set up by NASA.

But this year also remarks the return of several things. Dance is being brought back, with Argentinian dance group Che Malambo performing twice at the Lyric. Film returns as well, with a slate of to-be-named features and shorts scheduled to play at the Parkway.

And the Art Cars, missing last year, are back "by popular demand."

In her opening remarks, Pugh dedicated this year's Artscape to Bill Gilmore, the departing head of the Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts.