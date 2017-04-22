Scavenger’s Delight: DJ Booman and DJ Kool Breez are record-scouring duo Dust Addicts

"My gold mine is flea markets," Kool Breez tells me. "I love flea markets, man. As long as we have gas money, and money to get there, we are good. I don't even need a lot of money. We have been dealing with some of the same dealers for 20 years. And you can give these dealers a wish list, and they will come back in a month or two, and they will pretty much fill your list."

Kool Breez and DJ Booman are DJs and record junkies. We assembled at a McDonald's on to talk about their recent record "Dust Addicts," 24 tracks of red meat for those who love grimy '90s-style New York street rap.

While I waited, I admired the framed hotrod posters lining the walls and nibbled on a crispy cassette-shaped potato tucked inside of a paper sleeve.

"It's like a game, it's a big game," Boo says.

The two beatmakers and club music veterans frequent garage sales, record shows, storage units, and the basements of the recently deceased looking for their fix. Record collectors are like vultures, Boo tells me, sorting through crates of cardboard squares, salvaging parts for their sound sculptures like two old mechanics building their dream cars. Rather than calendars, the models are displayed on albums by Gang Starr, Nas, and Wu-Tang Clan.

"I am always looking for something I've never seen," Breez says. "A lot of the smaller, regional stuff, because it is limited. Half of the stuff we sample are the records that didn't make the cut back in the day. They didn't have any hits on them so the groups never went anywhere. I look for crazy artwork and if the group is very ethnically diverse. If they look like they take drugs, that's a plus. You know you are going to get some wild shit. I also look for certain producers and players. Like, 'Oh, David Axelrod produced that.' You gotta keep your game face on. Like, I will be going through stuff, and [the sellers] don't have their stuff marked a lot. So you're going through and you find something, it's like, 'Okay, keep a straight face.' Like, 'Hmm, what is this?' And you know damn well what it is."

"There was a fight at Record and Tape Traders when they did that 45 sale," Boo remembers. "You could fill up a bag with 45's for a buck, or three dollars, or some weird price."

"When it comes to those 45's, I've got some older guys," Breez tells me. "It will be guys in their sixties and they are serious. There's one little guy, he looks like he is half-Asian. Real greasy looking dude. He will grab a stack of 45's, and while he is going through them, he is adding them up. I've seen this dude hit $1,600 before for a small stack. He pulls the cash from a little fanny pack. He will have like ten grand. It gets serious man."

Dust Addicts Photo by Reginald Thomas II Photo by Reginald Thomas II

Hip-hop producers are the music world's scavengers and recyclers. Through hundreds of hours of tinkering and toiling, dusty bins of waste material are transformed into soundtracks for our storytellers. "Dust Addicts," released back in December, is a collection of instrumentals worthy of the icons, and Breez and Boo's first joint venture. "We were always talking about doing a hip-hop project together," Breez says, "but it was always in passing."

The album's strongest tracks sound like lost boom-bap gems: 'Funk Rock' is a diabolical spell—a recurring guitar clang alarms over and over on top of an organ bed and the hypnotizing sound of Vincent Price's voice (if you're really high, the beat traps your mind inside of a K-Hole, and sounds custom made for Killah Priest or GZA to spit some shit about ancient aliens or alchemy over); 'Zion' could easily accompany a cocaine odyssey by Cam'ron, or the kind of confessional that the bard from Harlem specializes in; 'Blue Love' also brings Dipset to mind, the whines and stops reminiscent of Just Blaze and Cam's "Come Home With Me" days.

Since the release of "Dust Addicts," the duo has released three volumes of additional beats titled "In The Crates"—the third volume came out Friday.

Twenty years ago the Dust Addicts were brought together through Baltimore Club music.

"We started doing the club stuff when that became prevalent," Breez says. "We met through Unruly, we both signed with Unruly Records. That's how a lot of people got their name out in Baltimore. We used it as a springboard, I guess you would say. Boo is very active in the production of club music. I dabble in it from time to time, but he is royalty in Baltimore club music."

Baltimore club music is rooted in hip-hop: "It's all hip-hop breaks just sped up. I mean it takes a lot of cues from house and electronic dance music, especially the European stuff from the late '80s, the deep house stuff. But Baltimore is such a hip-hop city that we just took a lot of hip-hop stuff and sped it up. Hence the birth of Baltimore club music," Breez says.

"The first thing I ever sampled was from my parents' collection," Boo tells me. "I have baby pictures of me holding 45's. My father had an extensive collection: James Brown, Richard Pryor, Pigmeat Markham. We used to sneak and listen to that stuff. He had Redd Foxx. He had Rudy Ray Moore, a bunch of Rudy Ray Moore. I used to sit and listen like, 'Yeah, this shit's crazy.' And from way back then, it just kind of progressed from there. A cousin of mine had a party, when I was like 11 and she was 15, and I remember seeing the DJs come in, and I didn't leave the table the whole time. I was like, 'What are these guys doing?' And that Christmas I asked for turntables, and I got one. And I got a little bullshit Realistic mixer. And that was it, I was hooked. Eleven years old, it was done. My whole life, that was it."

"I remember watching 'Saturday Night Live' when I was little," Breez says, "and Funky Four 4 +1 was on there. I was probably 4 years old. My dad was into rock 'n' roll, Pink Floyd and stuff like that. He used to always turn me on to music. I saw a PBS special on hip-hop in the 1980's, 'Style Wars,' with Crazy Legs and the Rock Steady Crew, and started breakdancing. That's honestly what got me into everything. I got a residency at a club in Essex when I was 14."

New York producer Pete Rock pushed Breez further into digging: "[Pete Rock] was the reason I bought my SP-1200. That was my first standalone piece. I got it in 1993 because he had one. I knew nothing about it, I just knew Pete had it, so I had to get it. I bought it and stared at it like, 'What do I do?' I didn't know how to use it. I didn't know nothing about it. But I got it. Pete Rock and Premiere were big influences."

"For me was it Q-Tip, cause I'm a die-hard Tribe fan," Boo says.