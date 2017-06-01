Rakim, one of hip-hop's founding fathers, headlines Baltimore Soundstage tonight

June 1

After more than 30 years, Rakim Allah, arguably the greatest rapper of all time and one of hip-hop's founding fathers, is still rocking shows all over the world. The emperor of end-rhyme and one half of the legendary duo Eric B. & Rakim that gave hip-hop fans four classic albums in the first golden era of the genre (“Paid In Full,” “Follow The Leader,” “Let The Rhythm Hit 'Em,” and “Don't Sweat The Technique”), gives fans impeccable storytelling and flaunts his command of language in a way that satisfies the ear's sweet tooth. The Long Island-born emcee is efficient with each verse he pens, most of which are characterized by lessons learned within The Five-Percent Nation—and he does it all without cursing. Catch The Master, The 18th Letter himself, tonight with support from opening acts Ill Conscious, Guy Grams, Big Guy, and Handles. 8 p.m., Baltimore Soundstage, 124 Market Place, (410) 244-0057, baltimoresoundstage.com, $27.50 in advance, $33 at the door.