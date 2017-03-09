Premiere: Watch Blacksage's video for 'All Alone,' catch them tonight at Ottobar

"Shivers," Blacksage's third album, was one of our favorites of 2016. But hey, in spite of the prevailing notion to stop thinking about albums after the year-end lists come out, listeners shouldn't sleep on this one. Today we are premiering the video for 'All Alone,' an electro-pop banger about heartbreak and second-guessing that is one of the best tracks on "Shivers."

Cutting from quick pans of shared moments between singer Josephine Olivia and her partner to quiet moments of self-reflection, the video is a fittingly intimate endeavor. I'd be remiss if I didn't mention the snake imagery—there's lots of it, from Olivia handling one to writhing around in front of green-lit projection of a nature video that includes a snake. Watch the full clip below.

Blacksage - All Alone (Official Music Video) from Friends Records on Vimeo.

Speaking of not sleeping on this album, Blacksage and Bond St. District a mini-tour tonight at the Ottobar. The bill also includes Jenny Besetzt & Hotline. Additional dates. below.

3/10 Songbyrd - Washington DC w/ Bond St. District

3/11 Kings - Raleigh NC w/ Bond St. District, Jenny Besetzt, and Hotline

3/16 The Studio in Webster Hall - NYC w/ Wing Dam, Bond St. District, and Natural Velvet

Additionally, Friends Records—the label home for the above acts—just announced a joint takeover of Rock & Roll Hotel with Union Craft Brewing on April 12 that will include sets from Blacksage, Bond St. District, Natural Velvet, Surf Harp, and Jenny Besetzt, as well as DJ sets from Blaqstarr, Geologist from Animal Collective, James Nasty, and DJ Who.