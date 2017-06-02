Premiere: Listen to The Holy Circle's 'This Is,' see them tonight at Sidebar (and taste a new Oliver beer)

If it's even fair to call The Holy Circle a side project, they're one of the best around. Comprised of visual artist Terence Hannum of doom band Locrian, musician Erica Burgner-Hannum, and social media theorist Nathan Jurgenson, The Holy Circle create a darkly beautiful synth-pop that mixes in elements of drone, darkwave, and post-punk.

The trio is preparing to release a self-titled album, its first, on June 6 that tweaks and updates some earlier versions of songs on its 2016 cassette EP, including 'Paris,' 'Basel,' and 'Early Morning,' and adds new material. The music, recorded by J. Robbins at Magpie Cage, is fuller and stands out all on its own.

As with the three tracks the band has already released on Bandcamp, 'This Is,' which we are premiering below, boasts Jurgenson's driving percussion and a dense layer of synths from Hannum, as Burgner-Hannum's beautiful, ethereal voice hovers above it all.

Here's what Burgner-Hannum had to say about the track: "These lyrics are about healing after tragedy and finally understanding love. Terence had written most of the song and I started arranging as I wrote the lyrics. We've tried and failed to write a part C on other songs. When we explained to J. Robbins that it should be like the part C on Peter Gabriel's 'San Jacinto' or 'I Grieve', he knew exactly what we meant and it came together beautifully."

The Holy Circle is playing Sidebar tonight with Machine Drift, Palace Fang (who are releasing an album), Death Cube, and VNZI, a show that doubles as the debut of Side Project, a Belgian wheat ale by Oliver Brewing Co. for which Hannum designed the can using his signature style of carefully laid strips of cassette tape.

Listen to 'This Is' below and plan on raising a few Side Projects tonight.