Premiere: Listen to Romantic States' new track 'Barren Idol'

The first thing that stands out about this new Romantic States song, 'Barren Idol,' is that it rocks. Like, really rocks, in that loud-quiet-loud sweet spot that so many have perfected but never gets old in its ability to deliver a punch of energy and get your head bobbing. And it does this while maintaining the duo's spare, lo-fi aesthetic.

'Barren Idol' is the third track available off "Corduroy in Italy," the band's forthcoming album due out May 12 on Gentle Reminder Records. The other two, skeletal indie pop tracks 'Ronnie' and 'Lost in a Lie,' can be found over at the band's Bandcamp. Per the label, "Corduroy in Italy" was recorded in the rowhouse basement of Josh Frazier, of the band Shinji, and mastered by Christoper Colbert (Leon Bridges, The Walkmen).

Romantic States will be hitting the road in a few weeks, coming home in between dates to play a proper release show at E.M.P. Collective on May 27, with HIRS, Rosemary Krust, Honey Whitlock, and No Hair opening. Check out the rest of the dates below and enjoy the sweetly distorted guitars of 'Barren Idol.'

5/17 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Roboto Project

5/18 Cincinnati, OH @ Cincinnative w/ Nest

5/20 Chicago, IL @ Pinky Swear w/ Dehd, Advance Base

5/21 Chicago, IL @ Bric A Brac Records w/ DANA

5/22 Columbus, OH @ Legion Of Doom w/ Reverend

5/23 Thomas, WV @ Tip Top Coffee w/ Sea Shrine

5/25 Baltimore, MD @ E.M.P. Collective *Record Release Show* w/ HIRS, Rosemary Krust, Honey Whitlock, No Hair

5/26 Richmond, VA @ Gallery 5 w/ HIRS, Sammi Lanzetta, Friends

5/27 Harrisonburg, VA @ Ion Ion Ranch w/ HIRS

5/28 Washington, D.C. @ Hole In The Sky w/ HIRS

6/02 Brooklyn, NY @ Scully's Den

6/03 Philadelphia, PA @ All Nite Diner