Premiere: Listen to new Schwarz track 'Take a Picture'

Nearly a year and a half ago, club producer Schwarz founded his own label, Nina Pop Records. Finally, he is putting out his own music on it.

"Everyday Is a Winding Road," Schwarz's proper debut EP, features an intro/outro and four original songs with some great guest spots, including TT The Artist, Blaqstarr, Greydolf, Kreayshawn, and Ecelectic. The hard-hitting single 'Shut It Down' got premiered over at The Fader last week.

Here, we have 'Take a Picture,' a Baltimore club thumper that also manages to feel a bit chilled-out, with guests spots from Blaqstarr, Greydolf, and Berko Lover over heavy beats and plinking keys. The repeated vocal hook of "Can I take a picture with my eyes?" is a kind of stony way of thinking about memory, but also, perhaps, a nod to Google Glass and a future of embedded technologies.

And given the Sheryl Crow-indebted name of the EP, I also have to wonder if it is a reference to '90s alt-rock group Filter.

"Everday Is a Winding Road" is due out Sept. 2. Catch Schwarz, who now lives in L.A., back in his "spiritual forever home" at The Crown on Sept. 16. Listen to 'Take a Picture' below.