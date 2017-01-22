Paul Giamatti and Sonja Sohn star in "Antigone in Ferguson" at Coppin

On Saturday evening, people from all over Baltimore—some coming straight from the Women’s March in Washington—filed into Coppin State University’s James Wheldon Auditorium, passing through the epicenter of the Baltimore Uprising to see acclaimed actors perform dramatic readings of an adapted version of Sophocles' 2,500-year-old Greek tragedy “Antigone.”

This production, titled “Antigone in Ferguson,” starred “The Wire’s” Sonja Sohn as Antigone, a young woman whose two brothers have just died fighting opposite sides in the Theban civil war; and Paul Giamatti of “John Adams” and “Cinderella Man” as Creon, the new King of Thebes who commands that the body of one brother, Eteocles, be honored, and the body of the other, Polyneices, will rot above the earth in public shame—evoking the body of Michael Brown left on a Ferguson street after he was shot dead by police officer Darren Wilson in 2014 for hours.

Flanking Giamatti and Sohn on either ends of the reading table were stage actors Marjolaine Goldsmith and Duane Foster playing multiple roles, including Goldsmith as Antigone’s sister Ismene, who refuses to help Antigone defy Creon’s rule in secretly burying Polyneices, and Foster as Haemon, Creon’s son and Antigone’s fiancé, who tries to talk sense into the power-blinded king without success when Creon condemns Antigone to death.

Presented by Coppin, the Greater Baltimore Cultural Alliance, the PopTech Institute, and Outside the Wire—a Brooklyn-based “social impact theater company” also known as Theater of War—“Antigone in Ferguson” is a traveling production adapted by Outside the Wire co-founder and artistic director Bryan Doerries. In previous productions in St. Louis and New York, “Antigone in Ferguson” has drawn star power from other notable actors including Samira Wiley of “Orange is the New Black” and Reg E. Cathey of “The Wire” and “House of Cards.”

But aside from the distinguished readers and Doerries’ direction, the production is largely the work of members in the Ferguson community, featuring an original gospel score by Phil Woodmore, the director of the Saint Louis Metropolitan Police Department Choir. When Doerrie introduced the play, he expressed the importance of engaging disparate groups in the Ferguson, Mo. community following the death of Michael Brown, an unarmed black teenager, which spurred the creation of the production.

The performance, he said, also involved members of the faith community and activists. Actor Duane Foster, who sang as an impressive soloist in the choir in addition to reading, was at one point Michael Brown’s drama teacher.

Doerries identified musicians in the accompanying band and some soloists in the choir as members of the St. Louis police force, though for the Baltimore performance the bulk of the singers were members of the One Love Alliance, a local choir. Filling the role of the chorus in Classical Greek theater, which traditionally provided both spoken and musical commentary as a moral voice to the action in the play, the choir performed both soaring and foot-stomping gospel numbers with Woodmore’s lyrics projected on a screen at the back of the stage.

During the actors’ dialogue, members of the choir frequently interjected with “m-hms” and even bitter mumbles of “yeah, alright Trump” when Giamatti’s Creon conjured the voice of the similarly untested and frightening President of the United States.

Despite being limited to a chair, a table, and a script—a condensed and modernized translation of Sophocles' text—the actors also performed with heightened emotion: With flashes of Det. Kima Greggs, Sohn as Antigone ripped into Creon’s injustice; Giamatti as Creon brought forward all the big-actor, red-faced tears as he lamented the suicides of his wife and son in the wake of his catastrophic missteps.

Doerries noted that while it was crucial for the the play’s development and performance to involve voices of the communities whose recent history reflects “Antigone’s” themes—namely, Dorries says, “what happens when personal conviction and the law of the state clash”—the play’s audiences should also be made up of those communities.

After bringing “Antigone in Ferguson” to St. Louis and New York and now Baltimore, Doerries intends to take the show to cities like Baton Rouge and Charlotte, centers of recent tragedy and protest against racism and police brutality.

“The audience that has skin in the game—and this [Baltimore] audience has skin in the game—knows more than we do about the play,” he said.

So after each staging, Doerries invites members of the local community in the audience to take the stage and present their reactions to the play. In Baltimore, the panel included Leaders of a Beautiful Struggle founder and CEO Adam Jackson, artist Larry Poncho Brown, O’Malley-era Baltimore City Police Commissioner Leonard Hamm, and Avis Ransom, a founding member of the Baltimore Racial Justice Action. The panelists shared and discussed moments from the play that resonated with them.

Ransom cited Antigone’s call to Creon, “What about justice?”

“We’re seeking here in Baltimore City to have a new beginning, a new relationship with our police force and our community,” she said. “I’ve heard lots of information about the cost of revamping our city’s police force, but I’ve not heard much about repairing the damage that’s been done in communities for decades. Individuals’ lives have been ruined, families have been destroyed, communities have been decimated. Tens of years of unconstitutional behavior. I don’t at all want to cast any disparaging comments on our police department; I simply want to say the damage has been done, and ‘what about justice?’”