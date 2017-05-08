Watch Natural Velvet's new video 'It's All Mine,' see them tonight at Metro Gallery

Baltimore post-punk band, Natural Velvet dropped a very beefcake-y video for the track, 'It's All Mine,' featuring lots of shirtless dudes in skimpy golden swimsuits flexing and working out by the pool. Lead singer Corynne Ostermann channels punk legend Patti Smith's song 'Gloria' in some of the vocals on the track, the lead single from the band's upcoming LP, "Mirror to Make You." Natural Velvet will roll out a few songs from the new album tonight when they open for Preoccupations at The Metro Gallery. Doors open at 7:00 p.m.

Watch the video here.