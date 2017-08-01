Metro Gallery extends hours to bolster bar presence

Station North music venue and art space Metro Gallery is extending its hours to up its presence as a watering hole.

Metro will stay open after shows Thursday through Sunday for late-night happy hour, and when they don't have shows on those days, they'll open at 8 p.m. to serve drinks. Bar nights will sometimes have themes or a DJ—as one example, actor and musician Rjyan Kidwell is doing tarot card readings this Thursday—and there will be drink specials.

The move comes as up-the-street neighbor Club Charles is closing for an unknown period of time, but bar manager Patrick Martin says Metro has been planning on doing this in August, when there are some open dates, for some time.

"We'll just be giving people another option for places to hang out, and a chance to have a drink at Metro without a show going on," he says.

On nights when the Metro is operating solely as a bar, there will be more tables and chairs out on the floor.

And there are more plans in the works.

"We're also going to be doing some renovations in the fall and extending the bar," says Martin, "so that we can be a little more visible to the passers by as a bar when there aren't shows happening."

On top of that, Martin says Metro has hired a new art director, meaning there will be more exhibitions in the near future.

Check the venue's Facebook and Instagram pages for future announcements.