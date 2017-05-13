Melanin Free brings its "clever racket" to the Crown tonight

May 13

When noise duo Melanin Free, consisting of Qué Pequeño and Jenghis Pettit, put out their debut "White Noise Boys" last year, it seemed like a very good lark. Put together quickly and oppositionally, it was essentially a troll on the predominantly white and, ahem, sometimes overtly racist noise scene that was so well crafted and in strange ways, danceable, it made City Paper's top ten local albums of 2016. Here's what I said then: "It’s a bit like Tim Hecker, Eddie Hazel, Drexciya, and Throbbing Gristle jamming out, introduced by a shit-talking Birdman sample no less." Last month—on 4/20 to be exact—Melanin Free put out their next release, "Thanksgiving," and it's even stronger and more ambitious than the first release, with features from Freaky and :3lon and tracks that suggest house music, avant-garde rap, Nintendo soundtracks, synth-preset rap beats, and the radically free and politically radical screech of Merzbow all at once. Melanin Free brings its clever racket to the Crown along with Richmond darkwavers Gemtone and scorched earth soundscapist Brandon Hurtado. 9 p.m., The Crown, 1910 N. Charles St., (410) 625-4848, thecrownbaltimore.tumblr.com, $5.