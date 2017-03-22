"Long live the new flesh"—spring revivals at the Charles and the Senator announced

The full list of revivals going on at the Charles Theater and the Senator Theatre this season were announced earlier this week and it is, as usual, a baffling-in-a-good-way collection of classics, kid favorites new and old, and cult picks that have yet to overstay their welcome or even scoop up the sizable cult they deserve.

Some highlights from the Charles lineup include Martin Scorsese's "The King Of Comedy," wherein Robert De Niro kidnaps Jerry Lewis, and also, if you ask this film snob, the last great Scorsese movie; candy-colored hyper-romantic and a little bit wistful musical "The Umbrellas of Cherbourg"; David Cronenberg's body-horror favorite "Videodrome," wherein, to quote CP contributor Adam Katzman, "James Woods make[s] out with a TV and gun-fuck[s] a VHS slot in his stomach while fielding Marshall McLuhan quotes"; 2016 Maryland Film Festival highlight "The Love Witch"; and John Cassavetes' sloppy tough-guy portrait, "The Killing Of A Chinese Bookie," wherein Ben Gazzara runs a kind of community theater-y, D.I.Y.-ish strip club.

The Charles' full list: "The King Of Comedy," "The Umbrellas Of Cherbourg," "David Lynch: The Art Of Life" (along with some early Lynch shorts), "Gold Diggers of 1933," "Videodrome," "Monkey Business," "Anatahan," "Marnie," "Stairway To Heaven," "The Love Witch," "Solaris," "The Player," "Ugetsu," and "The Killing Of A Chinese Bookie." Click here for dates and showtimes.

And some highlights from the Senator's lineup include Tommy Wiseau's hot mess "The Room," which a few years ago some CP staffers watched while stoned and wrote about; "Mad Max: Fury Road" and then "Mad Max: Fury Road (Black and Chrome Edition)," a version of the movie in silvery black and white; Vincent Price classic "House Of Wax" in 3-D; and Tarkovsky's "Stalker," which, um, City Paper also watched stoned and wrote about once.

Here's the Senator's full list: "The Dark Crystal," "Idiocracy," "Fear and Loathing In Las Vegas," "Manhattan," "The Thin Red Line," "Willow," "Psycho," "The Room," "Mad Max Fury Road," "Kill Bill Vol. 1" and "Kill Bill Vol. 2," "Eyes Wide Shut," "House Of Wax," "Thunderball," "Stalker," "The Lego Movie," "Friday the 13th," and "Harold and Maude." Click here for dates and showtimes.