Listen to Drew Scott's 'Porcelain' featuring Hemlock Ernst, Eze Jackson, and 83 Cutlass

If you don't know Drew Scott by now, you haven't been paying attention. In addition to making beats for Blacksage, whose album "Shivers" landed on our Top Ten last year, and collaborating with the likes of Al Rogers Jr., which brought us Best Hip-Hop Album award winner "Luvadocious," he releases solo music under his own name.

A few days back he dropped the blistering song 'Porcelain,' featuring verses from Future Islands' Sam Herring (under his rap moniker Hemlock Ernst), Eze Jackson, and 83 Cutlass. Over Scott's chittering, at-times-industrial beat Herring opens and brings politically tinged heat, followed by crisp boasts and nods to the grind from Eze and 83.

Scott tells me this is the first track from solo project ILL VESSEL. The forthcoming album, which he says is more like a collaborative project, also has features from Toyomansi, Pale Spring, Height, and JPEGMAFIA. It's due out in the spring, so be on the look out.