Know The Difference Between Jazz Artists: Dr. Lonnie Smith who plays Creative Alliance tonight and Lonnie Liston Smith who does not play the Creative Alliance tonight

The world of jazz can be daunting, with its complex polyrhythms, dissonant chord changes, and Biblical history of legendary collaborations between and among legendary musicians, at legendary venues and festivals, begetting various legendary sessions and subgenres which, as a bonafide jazz fan, you’re expected to remember at all times like your own birthday and home address. Keeping the lines of influence, the names and the dates straight is fraught adventure for any but hard-core music historians. Is this noodly weirdness Hard Bop or Free Jazz? Is that fat, smooth sax phrase Paul Gonsalves or Stan Getz? And woe betide the cocktail-hour jazz sophisticate who cites Charlie Parker’s seminal 'Cherokee' when he means to reference Coltrane’s "A Love Supreme."

City Paper understands your trepidation, and we’re here to help with this First Occasional “Know The Difference” chart, to aid your silent efforts distinguish between Incredibly Similar Legends of Jazz. This first one honors Dr. Lonnie Smith, the funky Hammond B3 virtuoso who visits the Creative Alliance on April 23. He is not to be confused with legendary jazz organ master Lonnie Liston Smith. Tres faux pas!

So let’s jump right into it, shall we?

Lonnie Chart

Got it? Good.

Dr. Lonnie Smith plays the Creative Alliance tonight at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $30-$38.