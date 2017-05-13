Join Stillepointe Theatre tonight for the Beach Ball

May 13

Summer is almost here, and that means beach weather is due to arrive right with it. You know those good old Maryland summer days of mid-90's heat and high humidity, when you feel sweaty and gross immediately after walking for a little bit outside. Stillepointe Theatre has very thoughtfully planned on bringing the best parts of a beach party—tiki drinks, luau performances, and food—into the temperate confines of The Chesapeake Building, above Pen & Quill. And they've scheduled it for mid-May, when the thermometer reading shouldn't be as much of a concern. Here's just a sampling of some of the menu items, catered by Pen & Quill: crab rangoon, pork belly fried rice, spicy Hawaiian wings, tamarind tiki punch (served from a ceramic pig). See? They're not playing around here. Proceeds from the event, which also includes a silent auction, help fund the Station North theater company's 2017-2018 season. Fittingly, on May 18, Stillpointe will kick off its production of "Psycho Beach Party." The show runs through June 16, which is around the time you'll be searching for some good, air-conditioned entertainment. 7-11 p.m, The Chesapeake Building, 1701 N. Charles St., stillpointetheatre.com, $40-$100.