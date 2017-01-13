Interdisciplinary collective Press Press opens up a public studio for publishing, a library, and more

Press Press began a few years ago as an interdisciplinary publishing initiative. The collective—currently comprised of Kimi Hanauer, Bomin Jeon, and Valentina Cabezas—has printed a number of zines and books, such as “The Chilly Smart Model,” a collaboration with the Baltimore City Community College Refugee Youth Project (who Press Press continues to work with on a regular basis), and last year’s “If I Ruled the World,” a series of conversations among local folks about envisioning ideal worlds and how to create them. Press Press’ new space, which used to be the home of artist-run project Bb, will operate as a zine- and publication-making workshop with a couple different types of book binders, a small press, and a Xerox machine (that Press Press is holding onto for Open Space, by the way), plus a few more pieces of equipment to come, as well as a reading library and a space for panel discussions.

The walls are painted baby pink with posters and prints tacked up on bulletin boards; special shelves built by Kimi hold zines strapped in place with thick rubber bands (“They’re publication seat belts, because publications need to be safe also,” she says). I met up with Bomin and Kimi a couple days before their grand opening on Jan. 14 and talked about resistance and reaction, how publishing is a way to gather people, and the value of DIY spaces. This conversation has been edited and condensed.

City Paper: Can you talk about your roles with Press Press and reshaping the space?

Kimi Hanauer: It’s kind of my baby in a way, I guess, it’s like a central thing that I do now in my art practice. I do other things as well. Sometimes I’m an editor, sometimes I make the shelves and those publication seat belts. Sometimes I paint the walls, make the books, coordinate the programming, find garbage on the street. Yeah, I think that’s a hard question for me to answer. So part of how Press Press started was our partnership with Refugee Youth Project, and Bomin stepped in, I think two years ago?

Bomin Jeon: Two years ago, yeah.

KH: [RYP] is the primary educational aspect of this work, although that sort of swoops into everything that we do, an educational thing. Basically [the group we work with through RYP is] a completely second-language English space. It’s occupied by immigrants from the non-western world, and we basically do things like we choose to not assimilate into American English speaking standards, we use consensus processes; it’s more of a type of collective feel, or we try to make it feel like that as much as possible.

BJ: My way to Press Press was through Refugee Youth Project because we ended up making a publication and I got to contribute part of that one chapter [in] “If I Ruled the World” and that was my stepping into more work that is Press Press. I still am very new. I am no expert on publication or printing. My role is also very flexible, and I think I spew out ideas, like, that’s really weird and wild at times, and I’m more interested in actually learning the process of publication and making a publication and printing and things like that. That’s something I wanna learn from Kimi. And I’m here, physically, as a manual laborer, [laughing, to Kimi]: If you want to catalog everything, I’m here for that. I’m also really interested in the future of this space as becoming a programming space. We talked briefly about a podcast, maybe there could be a podcast that’s recorded in here. And also I’m gonna be here as a fake librarian, a pretend librarian for open hours.

KH: Our relationship and the way that we work together is a good sort of mini example of what Press Press is and how it works, in the sense that different people have stepped into this process and worked together in ways that we didn’t necessarily plan on working together, and it’s never really about the product but more about the relationship and what comes out of it. That reflects back to how we’ve been thinking about this project and the space, but also this is something that came out of the process as we worked on “If I Ruled the World” which we spent basically a year on …[It] described the process between us but with tons of people, that relationship building, looking at publishing as the act of gathering people, and doing that in public or whatever that means. There’s many meanings to that and that’s probably too broad but that’s one way I’ve been thinking about the programming for the space is that being a gathering space and being an active resistance, and that being publishing.

CP: I like the idea of publication being a thing that gathers people—it gathers voices and it can be disseminated amongst many people.

KH: Press Press [is] a set of relationships, and this has also come out of our work with RYP, or, in a sense, fueled our work with RYP for me, that we’ve talked a lot about but also the reasons we relate, is the use of English language. English is a symbol of power and [we’re] using it as a form and subverting it, not assimilating into English speaking standards, and centering voices that aren’t usually centered and approaches that aren’t usually centered. And the book and printed text occupy that same territory of being a symbol of power—but anybody can make a book. So I think the book and publications are really symbolically deconstructing power structures in the gatherings that we do and the programming that we do. Which is another overarching focus of the work.

BJ: This space will just be a different part, a different form of publication, that’s not a book exactly but it’s like unfolding chapters of events that happen here.

KH: That idea, that way of looking at the space is what for me fueled the library project. Press Press is formed by all these different people who come in and change it and step out or step away or come back later. I was looking at the library as another form where people could come in and pick, curate, and rearrange again and again the actual resources in a way to really mold the culture here. The initial round of selections was curated by friends and people we’ve worked with, people we admire, other artists, and then I’m hoping that more people would come and rearrange the sections or mold the sections as a way of changing the culture in the space.