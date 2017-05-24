Help Baltimore School for the Arts by watching a movie starring two alums at CinéBistro

Thanks to a $130 million deficit in Baltimore City Public Schools' budget for next year, every principal in the district has had to make decisions about where to cut back in order to save money. The push is to try to avoid laying off teachers, for obvious reasons. Baltimore School for the Arts, the city's public arts-focused high school, which faced a budget cut of $400,000, had to lay off its librarian, which some BSA students protested by walking out in early May. Since concerned teachers, parents, and education activists across the district rallied local and state legislators to pledge money for city schools, the budget deficit was reduced to $60,000, which city schools CEO Sonja Santelises said would "reverse" some cuts and although people will still be laid off, it won't be as many as initially projected. A budget cut is still a budget cut, though, and BSA has been fundraising in a bunch of ways—this time, with cocktails and hors d'oeuvres from CinéBistro and an exclusive screening of "The Drowning" starring two BSA alums. 6:30-9 p.m., Baltimore School for the Arts, 712 Cathedral St., (443) 642-5165, bsfa.networkforgood.com/events/2600-cinebistro-fundraiser-to-benefit-bsa, $50.