Gunky's Basement returns with a slate of films at the Parkway

The Parkway Theatre has already introduced a great repertory schedule, and now they home of the Maryland Film Festival is bringing back Gunky's Basement, the film series curated by musician Dan Deacon and filmmaker Jimmy Joe Roche.

The series brings 35mm prints of classics to the big screen, such as Tim Burton's "Batman" or "Dune," for $5, and each movie gets an original, immaculately designed poster by a local artist.

This upcoming slate of movies features some '80s and '90s gems, from Stanley Kubrick's horror masterpiece "The Shining" to the dystopian action-comedy "RoboCop," with its prescient, still-relevant messages on the militarization of police. See the full schedule below.

July 12: "The Shining"

Aug. 9: "Little Shop of Horrors"

Sept. 27: "RoboCop"

Oct. 11: "Hackers"

Nov. 8: "Something Wild"