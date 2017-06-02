Good Fridays Baltimore, part "Soul Train," part "Total Request Live," launches tonight

Part "Total Request Live," part "Soul Train," part Kanye West reference, Good Fridays is a new, big ol' variety show highlighting local music and visual arts, and it will be streamed on YouTube for your home viewing pleasure. But let's be honest, it's going to be way more fun to show up in person, as part of the "live studio audience." The inaugural Good Fridays (in full disclosure, organized in part by City Paper contributor Cassandra Miller) features two City Paper favorites: photographer Shannon Wallace and rapper Al Rogers Jr. Both will be interviewed and showcase their work—Rogers is teasing online that he'll be performing new tracks. And there is indeed a countdown, Carson Daly-style, of music videos by Baltimore artists. And DJs will be spinning music during a two-hour dance party, so don't get all camera shy. All of this is happening not in a large television, but under the room of the E.M.P. Collective. It's an interactive tic-tac-toe board and guessing game away from being a full-blown TV nostalgia trip. It's the hippest trip right here in Baltimore. 9-11 p.m., E.M.P. Collective, 307 W. Baltimore St., (410) 244-0785, empcollective.org, $10.