Future Islands release video for 'Ran' that, yes, features running

In anticipation of the release of new album "The Far Field," due out April 7, Future Islands has released a music video for first single 'Ran' that, quite literally, shows lead singer Sam Herring running in various locales. On the Guilford Avenue Bridge. By the Loch Raven Reservoir. Near the rolling hills of farm country.

As the band and its label, 4AD, show, it is a highly-GIFable clip



We're excited to share our new video for Ran, shot in and around Baltimore by our friend Albert Birney.https://t.co/zq1aaHWaz6 pic.twitter.com/KTQIgk7vBq — Future Islands (@futureislands) March 1, 2017

.@futureislands dévoile le clip de 'Ran' single extrait de leur album à paraître le 7 avril chez @4AD_Official ► https://t.co/saqGH3F7Lw pic.twitter.com/HxVAy1SDzw — Beggars France (@BeggarsFrance) March 1, 2017

Herring slows down to walk some too, and the proceedings all end with him dramatically singing the song's final verses by a crackling campfire. Watch the whole thing below.