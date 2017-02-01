Future Islands release new single, 'Ran,' off forthcoming album "The Far Field"

New Future Islands, y'all. About midnight this morning, the band released the audio for 'Ran,' a slowly building dance-pop tune that finds the trio continuing to fine-tune its form. Vocalist Sam Herring doesn't quite go for the home run ball with the chorus, instead offering a melodic howl. Listen to the track below.

"The Far Field," the group's fifth album and follow-up to their breakthrough "Singles," is due out April 7 on 4AD. The trio has announced a series of dates in the spring and summer, and while there isn't a Baltimore show yet, that's sure to change.