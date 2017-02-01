Noise An Arts Blog
Blogs Noise

Future Islands release new single, 'Ran,' off forthcoming album "The Far Field"

By Contact Reporter

New Future Islands, y'all. About midnight this morning, the band released the audio for 'Ran,' a slowly building dance-pop tune that finds the trio continuing to fine-tune its form. Vocalist Sam Herring doesn't quite go for the home run ball with the chorus, instead offering a melodic howl. Listen to the track below.

"The Far Field," the group's fifth album and follow-up to their breakthrough "Singles," is due out April 7 on 4AD. The trio has announced a series of dates in the spring and summer, and while there isn't a Baltimore show yet, that's sure to change.

Copyright © 2017, Baltimore City Paper
46°