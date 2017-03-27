Future Islands announce Ottobar album release show

Future Islands have been prepping the release of their fifth album, "The Far Field," but a release of tour dates did not include a Baltimore show.

But come on y'all, of course the band was gonna do right by their adopted hometown. This morning they announced an Ottobar show on the night of the album's release, April 7.

Tickets can be acquired through a special lottery, for which participants have to enter by 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 29. Those selected get at three-hour window to buy. So enter now!

In case you missed it, the band has released videos for "Far Field" singles 'Ran' and 'Cave' thus far. We're looking forward to hearing more come April.