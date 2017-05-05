Here's what to expect at Free Comic Book Day in and around Baltimore

Captain America turned villain? Batman and Flash are prepared to meet the Watchmen? Those are some of the storylines rolling out tomorrow as Free Comic Book Day kicks off tomorrow, featuring special issues, autograph opportunities, discounts, and more. This year we rounded up some of the cooler events tied to what should be a national holiday.

Collectors Corner on Charles Street is giving away passes to "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" to the first 25 people through the door. The relatively new shop is also giving away chances to win a shopping spree and will have cosplayers on hand taking selfies with their fellow nerds. The Parkville and Bel Air stores will be having special events too. Check out the schedules here.

Up north near Belvedere Square, Amazing Spiral Comics is planning a block party that's kicking off with a free screening of Tim Burton's "Batman" at the Senator at 10 a.m.

In Hampden, Atomic Books has one of the more original celebrations with the ninth issue of the locally drawn "Mutant" comic and deep discounts on books throughout the store. Oh yeah, there's also free coffee and a big sale on toys.

Fells Point's Gorilla King promises discounts up to 90 percent off books and passes to "Guardians" for the first 10 people to barge through the door.

Further afield in Catonsville, Cosmic Comix will cut up to 50 percent on back issues, have trades and graphic novels for $7, and host Marvel and DC artist Chris Marrinan to sign his books.

And finally, at what's probably the biggest celebration in the area, Third Eye Comics promises a big cosplay showing with the Star Wars 501st Legion and few dozen superheroes on hand. Maryland artist Philip Kennedy Johnson, creator of "Smoketown," will join a table of fellow artists for signing. At press time, there was a line of people in tents outside the Annapolis shop. Now that's dedication.