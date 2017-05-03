The first of several memorials for photographer Brendan Fieldhouse is Friday at 2640 Space

The first memorial and silent auction for City Paper photographer Brendan Fieldhouse, who died last month, is this Friday at 6 p.m. at the 2640 Space (2640 St. Paul St.). The proceeds from the silent auction will go to support the photographer's mother, Marianne Fieldhouse. Doors open at 6 PM and there is no dress code or cover.

A second memorial and benefit will take place at The Sidebar, the punk club Fieldhouse was fond of shooting, on May 19. It will include a print sale of Fieldhouse's photos and will also benefit his mother.

"We won't be having bands for this show. There will be food though," said Sidebar owner Travis Hunt. "We're going to have benefits throughout the summer and those will have bands."

At press time DJ Sad Mountain and DJ Pancakes are slated to play the event on the 19th. And according to Hunt, there won't be a cover but donations will be taken at the door.

Read my obituary to Fieldhouse here and view a gallery of his work with City Paper here.