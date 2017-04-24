Finalists for 2017 Janet and Walter Sondheim Artscape Prize announced

A panel of three jurors selected the seven Baltimore-based finalists for this year's Sondheim Artscape Prize.

Mequitta Ahuja, Mary Anne Arntzen, Cindy Cheng, Sara Dittrich, Benjamin Kelley, Kyle Tata, and Amy Yee are in the running for the $25,000 prize. Ahuja, Kelley, and Tata were finalists in previous years.

No artist collectives were named finalists this year, which was beginning to seem like a trend; last year, the winners were artist-activists FORCE: Upsetting Rape Culture, and the year before that artist duo Wickerham & Lomax won the grand prize.

The winner will be announced on Saturday, July 15 at 7 p.m. at the Walters Art Museum, and the finalists' art will be on display at the museum from June 15 through Aug. 13.

Nearly 30 Sondheim semifinalists will show their work in MICA's Decker and Meyerhoff galleries from July 20 through Aug. 6, with an opening reception on July 20 at 6 p.m.

The jurors were Ruba Katrib of Long Island City's SculptureCenter, New York artist Clifford Owens, Nat Trotman of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum.