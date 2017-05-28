Enjoy music, food, arts and craft vendors, and more in Southwest Baltimore today

May 28

Southwest Baltimore’s annual festival is one of the city’s best, combining an intimate neighborhood vibe with substantial talent. This year is the 34th running, and there are three stages full of music, with the Rise Up Stage featuring Troll Tribe’s reggae-ska-folk thing, To The Moon’s experimental pop, Blank Point Method (who sometimes have a banjo and sometimes rap), and more rock from the Solicitors, Wise Eyes, Pasadena, Bond and Bentley, and Fake Flowers Real Dirt. Long-time jam-rock sophisticates Puddle is gonna be on the Redux Stage, along with Helena Handbasket, the Exit 17 Trio’s jazzy stylings, Sister Ex (darkwave/post-punk) and The Godz (who are, in fact, legendary). And the Soul Stage features Rasha Jay, Taylor Milton, Mary-EL, Coexist Music Group, Jazz Thieves, Michele Bowman, Jahiti, and With Love. Plenty of kid stuff happens as well, with the face-painting and various kid-centric entertainers—be sure to check out the Puppet Garden grown by the Black Cherry Puppet Theater and the “Tattered Hatters” build-your-own-chapeau adventure. Also on hand will be art exhibitions, arts and craft vendors, and plenty of food and drink. Noon-8 p.m., Hollins Market, 1000 Hollins St., soweboarts.org, free. (Edward Ericson Jr.)