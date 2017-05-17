DJs and friends gathered to remember DJ Vicious V on Monday night

About 200 friends and family members of DJ Vicious V met at the Downtown Cultural Center on Howard Street to memorialize the slain DJ and community figure on Monday night.

"We miss you, yo," said rapper Kevin "Ogun" Beasley, holding back tears. "We need to come together now. This is too much, yo." Beasley joined other iconic members of the Baltimore rap and club community such as Sonny Brown, Scottie B, Rocky Styles, and DJ 5Starr, inside the center while outside, DJ Big Nellz worked two turntables from the back of a pickup truck.

A memorial for DJ Vicious V was held at the Downtown Cultural Arts Center on Howard Street where DJs held a vigil and party in his honor.The noted hip-hop DJ, turntablist, and a big personality in the Baltimore hip-hop scene was shot and killed on May 12. He was 53 years old. Read about his life here. (J.M. Giordano) (J.M. Giordano)

Vincent "Vicious V" Curtis, 53, was shot in the chest last Friday night, according to police, who arrested Brandon Harris—a fellow DJ who goes by the name DJ B-Eazy—for the shooting after talking to witnesses and analyzing video footage.

V was known for his powers behind the turntables and not DJing with headphones while playing, as he knew the records backwards and forwards, as CP's Brandon Soderberg wrote here.

"You weren't really a DJ in Baltimore if you didn't know Vicious V," said DJ Shawn Smallwood, who attended the memorial. "He undoubtedly influenced me. V was a battle DJ from the days before Serato and CDJs. I've been watching YouTubes of him since I began DJing and met him. Even in death he inspired me when I watched an interview he taped only days before where he talks about some of his battle routines."

The crowd at the center was moved by both words and music with DJs 5Starr mixing a set of hip-hop staples inside and Big Nellz and Wile Out holding it down with a mix of Baltimore club classics.

The memorial ended at about 11 p.m. with a short dance party on Howard and a ride out to Walbrook Junction in honor of Vicious V.